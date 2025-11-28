Bengaluru Weather: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Rainfall For Upcoming Days

Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the city is set to experience chilly weather on Friday, November 28, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 15 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department has predicted that the rainfall is likely to occur in some regions of Karnataka in the upcoming days.

Cyclone is influencing weather system

According to the weather department, the city is also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend, further lowering mercury levels. The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast has moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm. This storm is influencing rainfall in Karnataka. As a result, some parts of the city will receive moderate rainfall, and many others will receive heavy rainfall over the weekend.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

Taking the IMD as a source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and stated, "Dry weather is likely to continue across the state, with cold and foggy conditions likely in the morning. The depression off the south coast of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move northwards."

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.