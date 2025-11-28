 Bengaluru Weather: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Rainfall For Upcoming Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Rainfall For Upcoming Days

Bengaluru Weather: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Rainfall For Upcoming Days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on November 28. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 15 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the city is set to experience chilly weather on Friday, November 28, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 15 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department has predicted that the rainfall is likely to occur in some regions of Karnataka in the upcoming days.

Cyclone is influencing weather system

According to the weather department, the city is also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend, further lowering mercury levels. The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast has moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm. This storm is influencing rainfall in Karnataka. As a result, some parts of the city will receive moderate rainfall, and many others will receive heavy rainfall over the weekend.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3
SEBI Fee Debit With GST Scheduled, Members Must Check Funds Before December 3
Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check Details
Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check Details
SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For Roping In New Individual & Women Investors
SEBI Unveils New Incentive Structure For Mutual Fund Distributors, Grants Additional Commission For Roping In New Individual & Women Investors
This Chinese Superfruit Is Not Only A Powerhouse Of Fibre But Is Also Diabetic-Friendly
This Chinese Superfruit Is Not Only A Powerhouse Of Fibre But Is Also Diabetic-Friendly

Taking the IMD as a source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and stated, "Dry weather is likely to continue across the state, with cold and foggy conditions likely in the morning. The depression off the south coast of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move northwards."

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Amid Rising Pollution; Overall AQI...
article-image

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Rainfall For...

Bengaluru Weather: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; IMD Predicts Rainfall For...

Delhi Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category As AQI Hits 384; Key Areas Cross 400-Mark

Delhi Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category As AQI Hits 384; Key Areas Cross 400-Mark

Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's...

Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's...

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Toddler And Mother Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Toddler And Mother Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Anantapur

UP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries...

UP Viral Video: Stage Collapses In Ballia Wedding As BJP Leaders Bless Couple; No Major Injuries...