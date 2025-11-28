Pilibhit: 2 Local Heroes Dive In To Save Driver After Car Plunges Into Lake; Residents Blame Lack Of Barricades Around Waterbody | VIDEO | X

Pilibhit: A car plunged into Pilibhit's Gauhania lake on the Tanakpur Highway on Thursday morning (November 27), leaving its driver trapped as the vehicle began sinking. While a crowd gathered on the banks filming the incident, two local men jumped into the water and heroically pulled the driver out in a dramatic rescue that is now circulating on social media.

The accident took place at around 10:40 am when an Ertiga coming from Kanshiram Colony lost control and went straight into the pond, which has no fencing or warning signs.

Here's how he was rescued

The driver, identified as Shivam, was trapped in the rapidly submerging vehicle and struggling to breathe as water filled the cabin. A boatman present in the pond and a passerby, Dinesh Kushwaha, entered the water without hesitation after hearing the crowd’s cries. Locals said the situation was critical, with the car sinking steadily and no immediate plan to reach the driver.

The boatman managed to reach the window and grab Shivam’s hand, attempting to pull him free. Dinesh jumped in from the highway side and assisted in bringing the injured man to the shore. A video of the rescue shows both men trying to free the driver as onlookers remained on the bank. Shivam was later taken to a medical college for treatment, where doctors described his condition as critical.

Here are some visuals from the scene:

Safety concerns and officials’ response

The lake, surrounded by major administrative residences, a medical college and schools, remains open on three sides. Local residents told Aaj Tak they have repeatedly demanded barricades, calling the area unsafe. Ward member Sunita Singh said she had written to “the municipal chairman, MLA, minister and even the DM,” but no action had been taken despite several past drowning incidents.

After the rescue, officials including City Magistrate Vijay Vardhan Tomar and the Sungarhi police reached the spot. A crane was used to retrieve the vehicle. City CO Deepak Chaturvedi confirmed the driver had been “safely rescued and sent to hospital” and said further action was under way.

Dinesh, who lives in Mallapur Newaria, said he acted instinctively. “I thought if I did not do something right now, the young man would die,” he said, as quoted by Aaj Tak. On social media, both rescuers are being hailed as heroes.