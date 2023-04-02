 Delhi Crime: Man arrested after his video of cutting birthday cake with pistol goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Crime: Man arrested after his video of cutting birthday cake with pistol goes viral

Delhi Crime: Man arrested after his video of cutting birthday cake with pistol goes viral

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police shared the video of the incident, in which the man was seen brandishing the pistol while firecrackers went off in the background and people sang ‘happy birthday'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Crime: Man arrested after his video of cutting birthday cake with pistol goes viral |

The Delhi Police arrested a man who was seen cutting his birthday cake with a pistol in a viral video on social media. The man was taken into custody from Neb Sarai in South Delhi, where he was found in possession of a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The police have filed a case against him under the Arms Act.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: 3 arrested for stabbing, robbing traffic cop of ₹63,000
article-image

Man arrested for possession of firearm

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police shared the video of the incident, in which the man was seen brandishing the pistol while firecrackers went off in the background and people sang ‘happy birthday’. The police identified the accused as Aniket alias Anish, a 21-year-old resident of Sangam Vihar. Aniket had previously been involved in a case registered at Malviya Nagar station.

Read Also
UP Crime: Man stabs father 47 times in 38 seconds, kills stepmother as well; video viral
article-image

Police identify Aniket's motive

According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident was reported after an informant alerted the police to a ‘criminal roaming around in Sangam Vihar area with a weapon’. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary stated that Aniket had recorded the video to gain social media fame, influence youngsters, and establish his presence as a ‘criminal’.

Recent incidents of gun flaunting and alcohol consumption in public areas

This incident is not an isolated one, as recent incidents have shown people flaunting guns and consuming alcohol in public areas. Last month, the police arrested five people after two videos showed several men consuming alcohol and flaunting guns on the Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad. The prime suspect, Raja Chaudhary, 27, operates two gyms in Ghaziabad, while the arms belonged to his two private security guards.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India sees sharp rise in daily COVID-19 infections; active cases at 18,389

India sees sharp rise in daily COVID-19 infections; active cases at 18,389

Ram Navami violence: Section 144 imposed in Nalanda, situation normalised, says SP Patna

Ram Navami violence: Section 144 imposed in Nalanda, situation normalised, says SP Patna

ISRO successfully conducts autonomous test landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle

ISRO successfully conducts autonomous test landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle

Delhi Crime: 3 arrested for stabbing, robbing traffic cop of ₹63,000

Delhi Crime: 3 arrested for stabbing, robbing traffic cop of ₹63,000

BJP leader Raju Jha shot dead in West Bengal's Bardhaman

BJP leader Raju Jha shot dead in West Bengal's Bardhaman