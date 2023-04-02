Delhi Crime: Man arrested after his video of cutting birthday cake with pistol goes viral |

The Delhi Police arrested a man who was seen cutting his birthday cake with a pistol in a viral video on social media. The man was taken into custody from Neb Sarai in South Delhi, where he was found in possession of a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The police have filed a case against him under the Arms Act.

Man arrested for possession of firearm

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police shared the video of the incident, in which the man was seen brandishing the pistol while firecrackers went off in the background and people sang ‘happy birthday’. The police identified the accused as Aniket alias Anish, a 21-year-old resident of Sangam Vihar. Aniket had previously been involved in a case registered at Malviya Nagar station.

Police identify Aniket's motive

According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident was reported after an informant alerted the police to a ‘criminal roaming around in Sangam Vihar area with a weapon’. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary stated that Aniket had recorded the video to gain social media fame, influence youngsters, and establish his presence as a ‘criminal’.

Recent incidents of gun flaunting and alcohol consumption in public areas

This incident is not an isolated one, as recent incidents have shown people flaunting guns and consuming alcohol in public areas. Last month, the police arrested five people after two videos showed several men consuming alcohol and flaunting guns on the Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad. The prime suspect, Raja Chaudhary, 27, operates two gyms in Ghaziabad, while the arms belonged to his two private security guards.