Delhi Crime: 3 arrested for stabbing, robbing traffic cop of ₹63,000 | Representative Image

Three men have been arrested by Delhi Police's Special Staff for stabbing and robbing a police officer in the traffic circle near the Signature bridge. The suspects have been identified as Arif alias Khujli, Abid alias Kallua, and Anup alias Zulfi.

According to the police, Arif and Abid sold mobile phones to Anup, who then used an e-wallet, ATM card, and sim card to withdraw ₹63,000 from the complainant's bank account. The victim, HC Mohit, was robbed of his wallet, which contained ₹6,000, ATM cards, I-Card, and mobile phone, after being stabbed on March 29 while returning from duty at a traffic circle in Model Town.

Police recovered 6 high-end mobile phone, 4 ATM cards, and Rs 60,000

The police recovered six high-end mobile phones, four ATM cards, and ₹60,000 from the suspects. Anup alias Zulfi is believed to be the leader of the gang and has several teams targeting individuals in dark spots near Pushta, Usmanpur, Khajuri, and the Signature bridge.

The police initiated a search for the suspects after receiving several viral tweets regarding attacks on Delhi Police personnel. They activated informers and analyzed dossiers and jail bail release data related to similar cases.

According to the police, Arif has been involved in 25 cases of similar robberies and the Arms Act, while Anup has been involved in 37 criminal cases of robbery and the Arms Act.