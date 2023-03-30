Delhi Crime: Man kills wife for not cooking food for him | Representative Photo

In a horrific incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in Delhi for not cooking food for him. The incident occurred in the Dwarka area of Delhi on Monday night. The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Rajesh Kumar.

According to the police, the couple had an argument over Rajesh's demand for food. The argument escalated and turned violent when Rajesh attacked his wife with a sharp object. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Jyoti, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Accused has been arrested

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case of murder against him. They have also seized the weapon used in the crime. The accused has been remanded in police custody for further investigation.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the city and has once again highlighted the issue of domestic violence. Domestic violence has been a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases increasing worldwide.

According to a recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 30,032 cases of dowry deaths reported in India in 2020, which is an increase of 0.7% from 2019. The report also highlighted that the highest number of dowry deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Gives rise to questions of women safety

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety of women in the country. Despite various efforts by the government and civil society organizations to curb violence against women, incidents like this continue to occur.

It is crucial that steps are taken to address the issue of domestic violence and to ensure the safety and security of women. This includes creating awareness about the issue, providing support to victims, and implementing stricter laws and punishments for offenders.

In addition, it is important to challenge the gender stereotypes that perpetuate violence against women and to promote gender equality and women's empowerment. Only by addressing the root causes of the problem can we hope to create a safer and more equal society for all.