Delhi Crime: 36-year-old woman, her 4-year-old child attacked with acid in Bharat Nagar; both sustain burn injuries | Pixabay

Delhi: A 36-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child have suffered burn injuries after being attacked with acid in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Thursday. Although the police suspect the attack to be a result of personal enmity, they are investigating the incident from all angles. The deputy commissioner of police (northwest), Jitendra Kumar Meena, confirmed that no one has been arrested in connection with the case yet.

According to the victim, she was sitting at her shop in Guru Bazar in Bharat Nagar area when an unknown person came through the park and threw acid at her.

Similar incident reported in December 2022

The latest incident follows a similar attack on a 17-year-old girl in December 2022, where she was also attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi under Mohan Garden police station.

The younger sister of the victim said that they were on their way to school when the attack occurred. She heard her sister scream and got nervous after seeing her face. The victim was then taken to a doctor for treatment. The bike used by the attackers did not have any number plate, and the victim knew both of them from the past.

Acid attacks in India have become a frequent occurrence, and the country has one of the highest rates of acid attacks globally. According to data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 244 reported acid attacks in 2020. Delhi alone recorded 40 acid attack cases in 2021.

Indian Government cracks down on acid attacks

In response to the growing number of acid attacks, the Indian government enacted stricter laws in 2013, including a minimum 10-year imprisonment term and a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for perpetrators of acid attacks. However, despite the harsh penalties, acid attacks continue to occur in India, and victims face physical, emotional, and psychological trauma that lasts for years.

The recent acid attack in Delhi has once again highlighted the need for increased measures to prevent such heinous crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice. The government and law enforcement agencies must take swift action to ensure the safety of citizens and provide support to victims and their families.