Delhi Crime: 4 Rounds Of Gunshots Fired At Maruti Workshop In Dwarka, Nandu Gang Suspected To Be Behind Shooting; Watch Video

Two incidents of firing was reported from Delhi on Wednesday (November 6) | X | @lavelybakshi | ANI

Amid the increasing number of firing cases reported from Delhi recently, unknown miscreants fired four rounds at Maruti workshop in Chhawla, Dwarka on Wednesday (November 6). However, no one was injured in the firing incident.

Police is on the lookout for the shooters and is going through the CCTV footages. Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang is said to be behind the firing incident. Journalist Lavely Bakshi shared the update on the incident and the video from the spot.

The incident happened within hours of unknown suspects opening fire outside the Raj Mandir hypermarket in Delhi's Meera Bagh area on Wednesday (November 6).

Visuals from the spot showed pieces of glass from the door of the shop shattered and spread outside the shop.

Police reached the spot and is investigating the matter, the video showed. . Here again, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang is suspected to be behind the firing incident.

#WATCH | Unknown suspects opened fire outside Raj Mandir hypermarket in Delhi's Meera Bagh area. Further details awaited: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/XJ3a63dvfZ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

The Delhi Police said it is investigating the matter and further details in the case are awaited.

On Monday (November 4), a businessman was threatened and asked to pay extortion amount after gunshots were fired outside his plywood shop in Delhi’s Nangloi. The name of Gogi Gang cropped up during the investigation.

This incident comes just days after two bike-borne assailants fired shots at a sweet shop in Nangloi on September 28. It was found out during the course of investigation that the assailants had demanded extortion money from owner of the shop.

The attack was reportedly carried out on the orders of jailed Gogi gang members named Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra.

Later, two sharpshooters were arrested in connection with the case.