 Delhi Firing VIDEO: 2 Bike-Borne Shooters Open Fire At Sweet Shop In Nangloi, Escape After Leaving 'Extortion' Letter
The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that two bike-borne assailants open firing at the shop from outside and escape on the bike after throwing a letter on the crime scene.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
2 Bike-Borne Shooters Open Fire At Sweet Shop In Nangloi | X

Delhi: In a shocking incident which came to light from the national capital on Saturday, few gunmen opened fire at a famous sweet shop in Nangloi. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that two bike-borne assailants open firing at the shop from outside and escape on the bike after throwing a letter on the crime scene.

The incident occurred at Roshan Confectionery shop at around 9.30 AM in the morning today. The CCTV footage shows that two shooters arrive on a bike with their faces covered with clothes and start firing bullets at the shop and escape from the spot. There are reports that the unknown miscreants fired around three rounds of bullets at the shop and escaped from the shop.

The police arrived on the spot on receiving information about the firing and initiated an investigation. They have also released the CCTV footage in which the shooters are seen escaping from the spot after firing at the shop. The police have claimed that there are no injuries or fatalities in the incident and the firing has reportedly been done for extortion.

There are also reports that the miscreants left the spot after throwing a letter in which three names - Deepak Boxer, Ankesh Lakda and Vishal were mentioned and the police have claimed that the incident has taken place to extort money from the shop owner. Another footage has also come to the fore in which it can be seen that gunshots are there on the counters in which sweets are stored inside the shop. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

