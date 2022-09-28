Delhi Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Scam | Photo: Twitter Image

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on a bail bond of Rs one lakh and one like amount of surety.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a case connected with alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16 in a case related to alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board. After which, the court sent Khan to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that, as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board, comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.

