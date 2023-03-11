Delhi cops nab 3, including 1 minor, for harassing Japanese tourist during Holi; say the woman has left for Bangladesh

Holi festivities/Representative Image | File Photo

Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday detained three people in connection with the harassment and manhandling of a Japanese woman in the national capital.

Reports stated the police saying that the tourist was staying in Paharganj in Central Delhi and that the three accused are also from the same area and one among them is juvenile.

According to a report in NDTV, the tourist has not filed a complaint so far and she felt for Bangladesh on Friday. The police in their statement said that she has reached the country safely and is physically and mentally fit and that she said the same through a tweet.

The report further cited the cops saying that the accused were identified through local intelligence and that further probe in the case is underway.

An India Today report quoted DCP Sanjay Kumar Sain saying that they have written to the Japanese embassy and requested help in establishing her identity.

The report also stated that the three arrestees are facing the music under the DP Act and that further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the woman if she makes any.

Video of the incident viral on social media

A video on social media went viral which showed a group of men smearing colour on a woman who was visibly uncomfortable around them. The lads are seen grabbing her and also smashing an egg on her head as she tries to step away while others look on.

The woman finally walks away after slapping one of the three men who tried to hold her once again.

Many demand strict action against culprits

Many including actor Richa Chaddha and Delhi Women's Commission chief Swati Maliwal demanded action against the culprits.

Reportedly, National Commission for Women too asked Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter.