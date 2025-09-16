 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Song For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday - VIDEO
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, which is on September 17.

The song, "Namo Pragati Dilli - Baal Swar Se Rashtra Swar Tak," has been prepared by the Education department to celebrate Modi's 75th birthday. It has students singing in 21 different languages.

Gupta told reporters, "For years, PM Modi has worked for Delhi like a lifeline. Despite this, the previous governments have continuously criticised him and used inappropriate language. Today, our government expresses its heartfelt gratitude to him." She also thanked school students for wishing him, and said she would send the cards made by them the same day so that the Prime Minister receives them on Wednesday.

"I promise to send your cards today itself so that he gets them tomorrow...He will like the way you have wished him in multiple languages in this song," Gupta said.

Maharashtra Launches Statewide Cleanliness Drive On PM Modi’s Amrit Mahotsav Birthday
She said that during the 15-day 'Sewa Pakhwada', the government will launch multiple initiatives in the field of education.

"From CM Shri schools to new curricula, Rashtra Neeti, Neev and Nipun, multiple programmes will be launched to enable children to learn and for the development of their personalities," she said at the song launch. PTI SLB A special morning walk has been organised as well on Wednesday at 7 AM on Kartavya Path as part of celebrations marking Modi's birthday.

