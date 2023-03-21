Delhi Budget 2023: MHA approves state's budget amid political tussle

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Annual Budget 2023-24 has been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday. According to reports, the approval for the same has been conveyed to Delhi Government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yoday requesting him to "not stop Delhi's budget", amid a row between the Centre and the AAP dispensation in the national capital over the issue.

The presentation of the Delhi government's Budget for 2023-24, which was scheduled for Tuesday, had been put on hold with the Kejriwal dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations under various heads.

What did Kejriwal write in the letter?

"This is the first in the last 75 years that a state's budget has been stalled. Why are you upset with Delhiites? Please don't stall Delhi's budget. With folded hands, Delhiites urge you to pass their budget," the chief minister said in the letter.

Speaking at a News18 programme on Monday, Kejriwal charged that the Centre was resorting to "gundagardi" and said it was the first time in the country's history that the budget of a government was put on hold. A video clip of his speech was tweeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP posted reports of Delhi's economic growth on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also shared a news report on the increase in per capita income in Delhi, and said, "Delhi is doing exceedingly well, despite all obstacles being created on daily basis. Imagine if such obstacles were not created and all govts worked together for the welfare of people. Then Delhi would grow multiple times faster." Sources in the city government said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stopped the budget and it will not be tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.