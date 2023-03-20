'Modi govt has stopped our budget, Delhi government employees, doctors & teachers won't get salary': Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the Centre has put on hold the presentation of the Delhi government's budget in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The AAP tweeted a video of Kejriwal speaking at a News 18 programme on Monday, in which he said the Delhi budget will not be tabled on Tuesday.

He charged that the Centre was resorting to "gundagardi" and that it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold.

A statement from the Delhi LG office said that, “Delhi LG approved the Annual Financial Statement 2023-2024, with certain observations on March 9th, and sent the file to Delhi CM. Delhi Government thereafter sought the approval of the President by sending a letter to the Home Ministry.”

Sources told PTI that the Delhi government said the Ministry of Home Affairs has stopped the Kejriwal government's budget and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

