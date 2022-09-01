Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal proves majority, wins trust vote in Assembly

Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday won the trust vote in the assembly on Thursday.

58 MLAs voted in favour of Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the trust vote. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has eight.

There was no vote against it as three BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht were marshalled out of the Assembly following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the confidence motion.

The rest of them walked out in protest.

Trying to project the AAP as an alternative to the BJP, Kejriwal said there are only two parties at the national level at present -- 'Kattar Imandar (hardcore honest) party and Kattar Beimaan (hardcore corrupt) party'.

Kejriwal also came out in support of his deputy Manish Sisodia, who is under the CBI radar for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

“Nothing was found in Sisodia’s house despite the CBI raids. Had he done corruption in liquor policy, crores would have been found at his home. Ye kangaal aadmi hai (He is penniless),” said the Delhi CM.

Touching upon the Sangam Vihar case, in which a 16-year-old girl was shot at by two men, the AAP national convenor expressed concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. He also called on the Lt Governor and Home Minister to “take all appropriate steps for controlling the situation”.