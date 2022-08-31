Delhi: LG Saxena to take legal action against AAP leaders for defamatory allegations

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena | Twitter

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others.

Saxena will be filing case against them for defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them, said LG House officials.

AAP MLAs had levelled allegations against Saxena in Delhi Assembly that he was involved in Rs 1400 crore scam in Khadi Village Industries Commission in 2016. He was KVIC chairperson then.

Atishi speaking to the media said that if Saxena has done nothing wrong, he should not be scared of CBI investigation.

Responding to a question about LG slamming AAP leaders, she said that he [Saxena] should face the investigation like he ordered probe against them.

Atishi also confirmed that AAP will submit one more presentation to the CBI against Delhi LG.

Earlier, speaking to India Today, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak had said that they were expecting a legal move against them after they levelled allegations of corruption against LG Saxena.