Delhi Accident: Home Minister Amit Shah seeks report from police

All five accused in the Delhi accident case have been arrested and sent to three-day police custody.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from Delhi police on the New Year accident case which led to the death of a 20-year-old woman in the national capital.

The deceased victim, Anjali Singh, was dragged for several kilometers after a car with five occupants hit her from behind post midnight on Saturday.

All five accused in the case have been arrested and sent to three-day police custody.

"Act swiftly and without fear," Shah allegedly told Delhi police as he intervened in the matter which has caused a furore across the country, especially in the capital city.

Post-mortem complete

The post-mortem of the deceased in the Kanjhawala death case has been completed, informed Delhi Police on Monday.

A panel of three doctors did the post-mortem in Maulana Azad Medical College, the report of which is expected soon.

The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead.

