Delhi accident: Victim's mother demands justice; says 'there was no skin, arms & legs left on her body' | ANI

A day after a car hit a woman's scooter and dragged her body for 12 kilometres with locals accusing the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as an accident, her mother said that there was no skin, arms and legs left on her body.

Speaking to ANI, she also said, "Police have said that if rape is proven in post-mortem report, then rape charges will be invoked against the accused."

"I appeal for justice for my daughter," she added.

Kanjhawala death case | Police have said that if rape is proven in post-mortem report, then rape charges will be invoked against the accused. There was no skin, arms & legs left on her body. I appeal for justice for my daughter: Victim's mother pic.twitter.com/bM2a0KetR2 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Police has informed that a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem. Based on the post-mortem report, fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case.

As of now, the accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy.