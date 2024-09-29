Delhi: 80% Businessmen Paying Extortion Money, Traders Scared To Take Names Of Goldy Brar & Deepak Boxer, Says Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj; VIDEO

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was extorting money from businessmen in Delhi by calling them from international numbers | X | ANI | File Image

New Delhi: AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday (September 29), referring to the recent cases of shooting in the national capital, said that there is an atmosphere of panic in Delhi and claimed that "80 out of 100 businessmen were paying extortion money in Delhi after getting threat calls from international numbers."

He also said, "Such is the fear in businessmen and traders that they were scared to even take names of gangsters like Goldy Brar and Deepak Boxer who were calling them for extortion and threatening them."

The minister also questioned the priorities of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena amidst rising law and order concerns and said that the "law and order situation in Delhi is going through its worst possible phase."

"Delhi has 209 police stations. Why doesn't the LG visit them? Whenever there is work related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), he goes with the commissioner, and for Public Works Department (PWD) matters, he takes the secretary along," Bharadwaj alleged.

"For Delhi Jal Board issues, he will take all three involved. He inspects the sites, makes remarks, takes photos, and claims the work was done under his direction, even though it is the Delhi government's responsibility," Bharadwaj added.

"There is an atmosphere of panic in Delhi today. I can say with full responsibility that such a situation has never existed in my Delhi before," Bharadwaj added, underscoring the growing concerns about public safety in the capital.

Referring to a recent shooting inside a showroom in Narayana, Bharadwaj questioned, "When will the LG visit Narayana, where bullets were fired inside a showroom? In Gulabi Bargh, Rs 3.45 crore was looted from a businessman. Will the LG visit that place? And in Mahipalpur, Goldy Brar is demanding Rs 5 crore. When will the LG address that?"

The AAP minister further demanded that the LG take the police commissioner and the home minister with him to visit these crime scenes.