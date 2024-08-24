Delhi: 5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead At Madarsa In Brij Puri Under Mysterious Circumstances; Probe On

Representative Image

New Delhi: A five-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at a Madarsa in Brij Puri area of northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed a large number of eruptions and blisters on the boy's neck, abdomen, and groin. However, the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Statement Of DCP North East Delhi Joy Tirkey

The Delhi police said that they received a PCR call around 9:52 pm on Friday regarding the death of the child at the Madarsa. The boy's mother said she had sent her son to the Madarsa about five months ago.

"On August 23 at 6:30 pm, she was informed that her son was sick. She took him to a private hospital in Brij Puri, where doctors declared him dead. She then brought the body back to the Madarsa, where a large crowd had gathered. The body was subsequently moved to the mortuary at GTB Hospital, and the crowd dispersed peacefully. Some parents also came and took their children away from the Madarsa," DCP North East Delhi Joy Tirkey told ANI.

"A preliminary examination of the body showed a large number of eruptions and blisters on the neck, abdomen, and groin area. Any foul play will be ruled out after the post-mortem examination," he added.

Further investigation is underway.