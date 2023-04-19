Delhi: 13-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Vasant Kunj, weeks after siblings mauled to death in same locality

After two brothers were mauled to death by stray dogs in Delhi's Vasant Kunj last month, another similar incident has come to light in the same locality in which a 13-year-old boy was attacked and severely injured by stray dogs.
In the most recent incident, the boy was walking to a shop near their home near Vasant Kunj's Rangpuri Hill when he was surrounded by at least 14 dogs, according to police.
Boy tried to flee but the dogs charged at him
The boy tried to flee to avoid being cornered, but the dogs charged at him and bit him. He had severe cuts on his hands, shoulders, neck, and stomach.
When they heard him yell for help, some people rushed in and chased the dogs away. However, the boy had already been severely injured, according to the police.
His family took him to the hospital, where doctors discovered at least a dozen lacerations on his body. Following treatment, the child was brought home.
Earlier, two brothers, Anand (7) and Aditya (5), were mauled and killed by stray dogs in Vasant Kunj in a span of three days.
