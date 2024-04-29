 Srikakulam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Schedule, Key Fights, Previous Results & More
Srikakulam Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Schedule, Key Fights, Previous Results & More

Updated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency is one of the twenty-five lok sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh in India. It comprises Ichchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Narasannapeta assembly segments and belongs to Srikakulam district.

Srikakulam along with other 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls on May 13th in forut phase of Lok Sabha elections.

2019 Lok Sabha result

In 2019, TDP's Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu defeated YSRCP's Duvvada Srinivas with a vote margin of over 6,000 votes.

In 2014, TDP's Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu had emerged vitorious securing more than 5,34000 votes, while YSRCP's Reddy Shanthi had manged to secured just over 4,28,000 votes to rank second from the seat.

Candidates:

YSRCP has fielded Pereda Tilak against Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of TDP. Congress has fielded Killi Krupa Rani from the constituency.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

