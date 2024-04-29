Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar Poll Office Steps Up Efforts To Improve Voter Turnout In Upcoming Phases

Representational Image

With the two phases in Bihar recording poor voter turnout, Bihar election office has tightened its belt to improve participation of the electorate in the remaining 5 phases. Votes have already been cast in nine constituencies.

In Phase 1, only 48.5 per cent electors exercised their franchise. Voter turnout improved in the Phase 2 with 58.8 per cent voters exercising their franchise but it still remained comparatively low. Altogether five seats will go to polls in Phase 3 on May 7. These constituencies are Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief electoral officer HR Srinivasa has directed district magistrates cum district election officers to make additional efforts to improve voter turnout in the state. He asked district authorities to make all necessary arrangements at all polling booths and also ensure that voters reached booths in maximum numbers. He also asked them to find out reasons if voters of some particular booths had given a call for poll boycott and also motivate them to participate in the voting process.

In 2019 LS poll, the turnout was 57.33 per cent while it was 56.26 per cent in 2014. The turnout remained low despite the Modi wave. The low turnout is attributed to hot weather but it remained low even in assembly poll, not held during the summer. In 2005, assembly poll was held in Bihar twice, first in February and next in November. The Feb poll had thrown a hung verict and subsequently the assembly was dissolved as no government could be formed.