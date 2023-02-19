Dekho Apna Desh, IRCTC Ke Sang: IRCTC West zone to run ten Bharat Gaurav Tour packages between March and May

Representational image |

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone has decided to run ten Bharat Gaurav Tour packages including two from Mumbai, four from Pune, two from Indore and two from Ahmedabad. These trips will be operated between March 2023 to May 2023. The Bharat Gaurav Policy of Ministry of Railways specially curated for experiential tourism on rail envisages tours throughout the country.

"IRCTC through its West Zone office has secured two Such trains under the Policy for Tourists desiring to travel Pan India for Religious or Fun travel From Gujarat Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra. The trains are aesthetically curated to tourism taste which shall enhance the travel experience on-board. The train is also proposed to be enabled with an all-over Passenger Announcement system to address all the travellers in one go. In-house security through trained personnel and deployment of CCTV cameras shall be an added amenity" said an official of Indian railway.

"The trains are aesthetically curated for tourism taste which shall enhance the travel experience," he said.

First trip will depart on March 9th from CSMT . It will cover seven divine places including Mysuru

Thiruvananthapuram - Rameshwaram - Madurai - Tirupati in a 11 day tour.

The maiden run is scheduled in the upcoming month i.e. 9th March 2023 from Mumbai CST station towards South India for 10 nights/11 days both with AC and Non AC options. The train has witnessed exclusive response from the tourists and over 300+ berths out of the full booking capacity of 720 berths have already

been booked.

Speaking about the future plan, official said, "IRCTC intends to plan fortnightly departures to various destinations from these states at affordable rates for Religious travel towards Vaishnodevi, Haridwar, Mathura, Jagannath Puri GangaSagar, Gaya, Benaras, Ayodhya, Ramayan & Rampad Circuits, Jain Circuits of Shikharji- Parasnath, Palitana , Dwarka -Somnath, Ujjain Mahakal- Omkareshwar, Nathdwara, Trambakeshwar, Bhimashankar, Grushneshwar, Shirdi, Parli Vaijnath, Kolhapur Mahalaxmi, Murudeshwar, Renigunta ,Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram, etc. The Leisure/Fun/Historical destinations proposed under the 8 to 10 days circuit shall include Kevadia Agra, Amritsar Wagah, Dalhousie, Kullu Shimla Manali, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ooty Kodaikanal, Goa, Munnar -Thekkady -Alleppey-Kumarakom, etc. "

Package includes transfers and sightseeing by AC/Non AC Buses, travel insurance for the passengers., predefined meal menu, dedicated security on train and escorts in bus travel under the aegis of IRCTC Tour Manager.

Proposed trips of Bharat Gaurav trains:

Mumbai- Mysuru -Bengaluru Kanyakumari -Thiruvananthapuram -Rameshwaram -Madurai -Tirupati & Back

Pune-Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi & Back

Pune-Mathura, Agra, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishno Devi & Back

Mumbai-Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru & Back

Pune-Chandigarh, Shimla, Manali & Back

Pune-Kevadia, Dwarka, Somnath & Back

Indore-Tiupati, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari,Trivandrum & Back

Indore-Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya & Back

Ahmedabad-Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishnodevi & Back

Ahmedabad-Rameshwaram, Madurai Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Tirupati & Back

