Defamation case registered against Rahul Gandhi for his 'RSS-Kauravas' remark

More trouble for former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. As per news reports, one more defamation case has been registered against him for his remark on ashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in January, this year.

The case was registered by advocate Arun Bhadauria on the complaint of an RSS worker, Kamal Bhadauria, at Haridwar court in Uttarakhand.

Rahul's "21st-century Kauravas" remark

Addressing a meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ambala, Haryana, on January 9, 2023, Rahul had said RSS members are the "21st-century Kauravas".

"Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st-century Kauravas. They wear khakhi half-pants, carry lathi in hand and hold shakhas; India's 2-3 billionaires are standing with the Kauravas," said Rahul, hinting at the RSS.

The matter will be heard in court on April 12.

Last month, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark.

