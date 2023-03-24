List of defamation cases against Rahul Gandhi filed across India. See details inside

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha a day after his conviction in Modi surname defamation case.

However, this is not the only defamation case against him. He faces several other defamation cases across the country and mostly have been filed by BJP workers and members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which is the BJP’s ideological mentor.

Here is a list of defamation cases registered against Rahul Gandhi:

2023

This is the on-going case in which Rahul has been convicted and sentenced to two-year in jail by a court in Surat in Gujarat for asking whether people with the surname "Modi" are "thieves". This criminal defamation case was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. Rahul can appeal in higher courts against the verdict within 30 days.

2019

A court in Patna granted bail to Rahul in another defamation case filed by a a BJP leader for his comment asking if people with the surname "Modi" were "thieves."

2019

Rahul was granted bail by an Ahmedabad court in a defamation case filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank after he claimed that the bank was involved in a scam of swapping currency notes following demonetisation in November 2016

2019

A court in Mumbai granted bail to Rahul in a defamation case filed by a RSS worker after his comment linking the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru with "BJP-RSS ideology".

2016

A Guwahati court granted bail to the Congress leader in a defamation case filed by the RSS. Rahul has alleged that he was stopped by the RSS from entering Barpeta Satra in Assam in December 2015

2016

A court in Maharashtra granted bail to Rahul in a case filed by a RSS worker after he allegedly said that RSS killed Mahatma Gandhi.