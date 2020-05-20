Decisions focussed on migrants, poor, senior citizens, fisheries sector taken in cabinet meeting: PM Modi

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Cabinet ministers and took decisons with respect to the migrants, poor, senior citizens, fisheries sector and others amid Lockdown 4.0 enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "During today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions were taken which are focused on welfare of migrants, poor, senior citizens, easier availability of credit, harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector. They will benefit several citizens."