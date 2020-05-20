Good News: 42,298 people have recovered from COVID-19 in India, says Home Ministry

42,298 people have recovered from COVID-19 in India and the recovery rate in the country is 39.62 per cent, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

When the first lockdown started, then recovery rate was around 7.1 per cent, the recovery rate during second lockdown was 11.42 per cent, it then rose to 26.59 per cent and now the recovery rate is 39.62 per cent, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

He added that it is satisfactory to note that 42,298 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases are 61,149.

Giving another statistic, Lav Agarwal said that only 7.9 people per lakh population of India has been affected due to COVID-19. However, if the total population of the world is taken into account then 62 people per lakh population have been affected due to COVID-19.

Also, 0.2 deaths per lakh population have been registered in India while the number is significantly higher in the world at 4.2 deaths per lakh population.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,303 and the number of cases climbed to 1,06,750 in the country, registering an increase of 140 deaths and a record spike of 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Of the 3,303 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,325 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 719 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 258, West Bengal at 250, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 143, Uttar Pradesh at 123, Tamil Nadu at 84 and Andhra Pradesh at 52.

(With Inputs from Agencies)