DCW chief Swati Maliwal urges DGCA to 'limit the amount of alcohol' served on flights

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal | ANI

The Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging the aviation regulator to limit the amount of alcohol served on international flights to prevent incidents of any kind of harassment on women.

Maliwal gave example of the recent incidents of Indian passengers urinating on flights after having consumed alcohol.

She referred to the Shankar Mishra episode where the accused was guilty of peeing on a female passenger on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2021.

Maliwal also mentioned about the December 6th incident in which a man urinated on the seat of his fellow woman passenger, again on a Air India flight from Paris to New Delhi.

What Maliwal wrote in the letter

"An order must be issued to all the airlines to limit the amount of alcohol that can be served on flight to one person across business and economy class. This will help in preventing people from getting severely intoxicated on flights," Maliwal wrote in the letter.

"The Commission has drafted detailed recommendations on amendments that should be made to prevalent guidelines so that cases of sexual harassment & unruly behaviour are dealt with strictly on flights and in airports.

"Recently issued advisory merely draws the attention of the pilot and crew members to their specific duties defined under the existing laws and guidelines and fails to direct the airlines to take concrete steps to prevent the occurrence of any similar cases in the future," the letter further stated.