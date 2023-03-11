e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDCW chief Swati Maliwal says she was 'sexually assaulted' by her father during childhood (Watch)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says she was 'sexually assaulted' by her father during childhood (Watch)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday felicitated the winners of the DCW International Women's Day Awards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Swati Maliwal, DCW chief | ANI

In a shocking revelation, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said she was sexually assaulted by her father during childhood.

"I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed," Maliwal said, during DCW International Women's Day Awards.

Kejriwal felicitates winners of awards

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday felicitated the winners of the DCW International Women's Day Awards.

Around 100 women bagged the awards instituted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The award is given to those who have displayed extraordinary courage and commitment towards women.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, "All 365 days (in a year) are for women. But this is a special day to celebrate women. There is a proverb: Age is merely a number. Today at this event, 104-year-old and 106-year-old women are being felicitated. We should take inspiration from them."

"Today, DCW Awards have become a prestigious award. Congratulations to all those who have won the award," he added.

Read Also
DCW chief Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police over foreign nationals being 'sexually harassed' on...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says she was 'sexually assaulted' by her father during childhood (Watch)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says she was 'sexually assaulted' by her father during childhood (Watch)

NH-48 on Delhi-Gurugram expressway to be shut for 90 days to construct flyover and underpasses

NH-48 on Delhi-Gurugram expressway to be shut for 90 days to construct flyover and underpasses

CUET UG 2023: DU released advisory for students seeking admission to its colleges

CUET UG 2023: DU released advisory for students seeking admission to its colleges

Delhi Liquor Scam: K Kavitha's aide retracts statement given to ED

Delhi Liquor Scam: K Kavitha's aide retracts statement given to ED

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia arrested by ED after intense grilling in Tihar Jail

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia arrested by ED after intense grilling in Tihar Jail