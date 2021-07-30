'Daydreaming': Suvendu Adhikari takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit, asks to focus on West Bengal's development

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that after every two months she will visit Delhi, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slammed the TMC supremo and claimed that no one is more popular than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ahead of the 2019 elections, I was there at the United India rally. All heavyweight leaders were there at the dais but even then the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not defeated and the same will be repeated in the 2024 election,” said Suvendu.

Urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to concentrate on developmental works in West Bengal, Suvendu said that the election is after three years.

“After coming to power the TMC supremo had promised to transform Kolkata into London but the real picture is different so instead of daydreaming and visiting Delhi, she should work for Bengal as election is after three years,” further mentioned Suvendu.