'Democracy must go on': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talked to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and said democracy must survive and that her meeting with Pawar was successful.

She said, "I talked to Sharad Pawar. Visit was successful. We met for political purpose. Democracy must go on. Our slogan is 'Save Democracy, Save Country'. We support farmers' issues too".

Banerjee said she'll be visiting Delhi every two months and added that the outcome of her Delhi visit has been good.

Banerjee started her visit to Delhi on July 26. During her visit, she met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath on July 28. During her stay at 183, South Avenue, the official residence of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also met Banerjee. DMK’s Kanimozhi also met the Bengal chief minister.

Describing the meeting with Sonia Gandhi as "positive", Mamata Banerjee said she discussed the political situation in the country as well as opposition unity with the Gandhis.



"Soniaji had invited me for a cup of tea. We discussed the political situation in the country. We also discussed the issue of opposition unity," she said.