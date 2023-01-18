Day after Sachin Pilot slammed him, Ashok Gehlot gives clean chit to leaders and officers in paper leak cases

File

Facing attacks from not only the Opposition but own party leaders on the issue of recruitment exam question paper leak cases in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given clean chit to the leaders and officers and claimed that no officer and leader are involved in the case.

Reacting to the statement of his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Mr Gehlot said, “Those on whom action was taken in the paper leak are the ringleaders. Still, if someone has any information or names, he should tell us, and we will take action against them too.”

Interacting to the media in Jaipur on Tuesday, Mr Gehlot said that no officer or leader is involved in this. “We have reached the bottom of the paper leak gangs, culprits have been sent to jail and dismissed from the service. We have made laws and razed the properties of the culprits,” elaborated Mr Gehlot.

Notably, Mr Pilot had targeted the Gehlot government over the issue at the Kisan Sammelan in Nagaur district on Monday. He had said that to instil confidence among youth, the government should take action against the big sharks responsible for paper leaks.

CM seeks uniform social security law

Mr Gehlot has also demanded uniform social security laws for the entire country. Making claims to give social security pension to 1 crore people in Rajasthan, the CM said, "The Central Government should also give pensions by making a uniform social security law for the entire country.”

“It has been the result of our government’s commitment that 77% of promises made in the public manifesto have been fulfilled and 19% are in progress. Similarly, in the last 4 years, out of the 2722 budget announcements, financial sanctions have been issued to around 2549 announcements, which is 94%.”

