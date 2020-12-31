‘Dawai bhi, kadai bhi’: PM Modi urges people to not let their guard down after COVID-19 vaccination

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by coronavirus preventive norms even after vaccination.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot through video conferencing, Modi said the number of new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country.

"I used to say 'jab tak davai nahi dhilai nahi' but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Davai bhi, kadaai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution)," Modi said.

Preparations are in in last stages for vaccination programme against COVID-19 in the country, Modi said, adding people will be given doses of vaccine manufactured in India.