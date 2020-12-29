'Eliminated politics of announcing and forgetting': PM Modi attacks previous govts for delaying work of freight corridor project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that development of infrastructure should be kept above politics and if there has to be a competition among political parties on infrastructure, it should be on its quality, speed and scale.

Modi was speaking after inaugurating the 351-km New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh through videoconference.

"Our past experiences tell us that the infrastructure projects related to the country's development should be kept out of politics. The country's infrastructure is not tied to any party's ideology. It is not for meant for five years, but a mission to benefit the people of the country."

He added: "If any political party has to do competition on the issue, it should be on the infrastructure's quality, speed and scale."

Pointing out that public property is damaged during protests or agitations on a number of occasions, the Prime Minister said that one should remember that this infrastructure does not belong to any political party or anyone, but to every citizen of India.