PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train: All you need to know

The 37-km Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden metro stations.

Here is all you need to know about India's first 'driverless' train:

The DMRC had been conducting various trials for its new "driverless trains" for last three years.

Full signalling trials of the driverless trains started along a 20-km-long stretch on the Pink Line in September 2017. The purpose of the trials was to test the automation of the new metro trains.

The driverless trains are equipped with Unattended Train Operations (UTO) and CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) signalling systems, which will significantly improve the frequency.

They are also equipped with better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and other regular features of metro trains like air conditioning.

The trains are designed for a maximum speed of 95 kmph and operational speed of 85 kmph.