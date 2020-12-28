PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.
Modi said that with the driverless metro trains, India has become one of the few countries in the world, where such service is available.
The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, the government has said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line, the Pink Line of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.
The 37-km Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden metro stations.
Here is all you need to know about India's first 'driverless' train:
The DMRC had been conducting various trials for its new "driverless trains" for last three years.
Full signalling trials of the driverless trains started along a 20-km-long stretch on the Pink Line in September 2017. The purpose of the trials was to test the automation of the new metro trains.
The driverless trains are equipped with Unattended Train Operations (UTO) and CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) signalling systems, which will significantly improve the frequency.
They are also equipped with better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and other regular features of metro trains like air conditioning.
The trains are designed for a maximum speed of 95 kmph and operational speed of 85 kmph.
The driverless trains will have six coaches. Each coach can accommodate a maximum of 380 passengers, which translates to 2,280 passengers in each train.
As the driver's cabin will also be available to commuters, it can accomodate additional 40 people.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)