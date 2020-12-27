'Vocal for Local' resonating in every house, time to ensure global standards: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

"Due to coronavirus, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Atmanirbharata' or self-reliance," he said.

"It is the right time to work with the ethics of 'Zero Effect, Zero Defect'. I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward and when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class. The Global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward," he said.

The Prime Minister said that a huge change has begun in the minds of people of the country - that too within a year, even economists would not be able to assess it on their parameters.

"Customers too are demanding 'Made in India' toys. This is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year. It's not easy to gauge this transformation," he added.