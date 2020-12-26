PM Modi slams Congress for 'lessons on democracy'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday indirectly targeted the Congress. He said: “Some people in Delhi teach me lessons in democracy morning and evening. These are the people whose government did not allow the panchayat elections in Puducherry despite the Supreme Court's order while three-tier panchayat raj elections were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir within one year of it being made a Union Territory.” The PM said this while discussing the panchayat elections after launching the “Sehat Yojana”.

Recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had slammed the BJP government for having a 'fictional democracy' in the country.

The PM on Saturday launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme for 21 lakh families of Jammu & Kashmir. Under this scheme, all families in J&K will be able to receive free treatment up to Rs five lakh annually. The people of J&K will be able to take advantage of the scheme not only in the state but in the whole country.

Speaking about the Jammu-Kashmir District Development Council elections during his virtual address, Modi said: “These elections have shown how strong democracy is in the country. But I want to express another pain before the country... Jammu-Kashmir has conducted the three-tier Panchayati Raj system election in one year of it becoming a UT and delivered the people's right to them. Now, these elected people would decide the fate of villages and districts in Jammu-Kashmir. But some people in Delhi continue to curse Modi every morning and evening, use profanity and teach lessons in democracy.”