'They lecture me on democracy': PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'want to show them DDC polls'

The Prime Minister hit back at the Congress today, pointing out that the grand old party was in power in Puducherry and yet local body polls have not been conducted despite the Supreme Court order.

On the contrary, the Prime Minister said, DDC polls were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir "within a year of it becoming a union territory."

"Those in power in Puducherry, not carrying out local polls, are giving me lessons in democracy," the Prime Minister mocked Congress without naming the party.

PM Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme for all residents of J&K, under which all families in the union territory will be able to receive free treatment up to Rs five lakh annually.

The people of J&K will be able to take advantage of the scheme not only in the state but in the whole country, he said.

Describing this day as historic, Modi said, "This in itself is a big step. And I am very happy to see Jammu & Kashmir taking these steps for the development of its people."

Modi appreciated the public participation in the recent district development council elections.

He said, "On the face of every voter in Jammu & Kashmir, I saw an expectation for development. In the eyes of every voter in J&K, I saw the hope of a better future, leaving behind the past. I also congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening democracy."

