Date With Divinity

If India’s independence on August 15, 1947, was immortalised in the words of Jawaharlal Nehru as India’s ‘Tryst with Destiny,’ diehard Ram temple buffs are likening the ‘bhoomi pujan' today to the country's ‘tryst with divinity’.

The ritual will mark not just the end of a long and arduous legal struggle that stretched 134 years, but also serve as a signpost of a new-found Hindu assertiveness.

Unapologetic about going ahead despite the raging pandemic, the BJP hopes to convert the ritual into a grand spectacle. Only it is hoped the incident will not turn into a day of majoritarian triumphalism (SEE EDIT).

The event will be watched from the periphery by a much mellowed LK Advani, who turned the Ayodhya temple into the centrepiece of Hindu resurgence. Breaking his silence on the eve of the ground-breaking ceremony, he struck the right note. It is "a historical and emotional day not only for me, but for all Indians". "Destiny made me discharge a pivotal duty in the form of Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which helped galvanise aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants," recounts Advani.

However, the face of the movement, with his ‘rath yatras’ dominating politics in the late 80s and early 90s, along with the other party veteran, Murli Manohar Joshi, will watch the proceedings online. After much fuss, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust -- entrusted with the task of temple building -- issued them a last-minute telephonic invite.

Ironically, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath perform the bhoomi-pujan, there would be virtually no opposition leader on the dais, not even erstwhile ally Uddhav Thackeray whose foot soldiers had spearheaded the movement.

Ahead of PM’s visit, a Deepostav was held at the “Ram ki Paidi” on the banks of Sarayu river with three lakh diyas adorning the embankments. The deepotsav will continue for three nights. The entire area has been decked up with colourful lights and posters of Lord Ram with religious music blaring from loudspeakers.

Devotees across India lit diyas at home and in temples as advised by the temple trust, keeping the pandemic sensibilities in mind.

The event will be telecast live on national broadcaster Doordarshan and the prime minister is likely to address the nation from Ayodhya soon after the pooja.

He is expected to fly from Delhi at 10 am in a special plane and reach Lucknow, from where he will take a chopper ride to Ayodhya. He will spend three hours in the city and also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple or Lord Hanuman.

The trust has invited 175 guests for the foundation stone-laying ceremony, including 135 seers belonging to as many sects. Soil and water from across India has been ferried, silver bricks are ready and the entire city has turned into a citadel with heavy security.