Madhya Pradesh: Indoreans feel postponing Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya would be like postponing it indefinitely

Indore: August 5 will mark an essential day as the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple will be held in Ayodhya.

The Ram Temple will be built after years of dispute over the 2.77-acre site where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

With the ceremony being announced, there have been several controversies regarding the ceremony and construction as well. Speaking to people from different walks of life, we find out how Indore feels about these controversies questioning the ceremony.

“Unlock processes started since 2 months. Our life has restarted in every possible way and we are living with protocols. It is not so that on a particular date that corona will vanish. So, we cannot postpone our present since there is not even a date. Taking requisite protocols, we can maintain discipline and must go on with life. Muhurat is a matter of the Pandit community. As I have seen, it is mostly it is a pro-decision as cited by many experienced and When Ram and Sita got married, they had a perfect match but later when they faced problems, then the same match of 36 gunas was questioned. So it is just a matter of time,” said GP Pandey, a retired professor.

“We are already living with corona. Nobody knows whether we will be able to beat corona and when. Postponing something as important as Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan is out of the question. All the talk about the muhurat and postponement does not make any sense,” said a senior city artist, Govind Vishwas.

“A lot of talk about delaying Ram Mandir, Ayodhya seems political drama to me. It is an essential milestone and I truly don’t see why we need to consider postponing such an important event. Most events are being conducted with requisite precautions to avoid corona spread. The same precautions will be taken,” said Vanshika Gangwani, a college professor.

College student, Kirti Porwal said, “We need to accept our lives as it is now. We are already unlocking everything including markets and general life. We cannot say whether our life will resume to pre-corona era anytime soon. Postponing Ram Mandir Bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya would be like postponing it indefinitely.”

“I don’t see why we need to postpone such an important event. It’s been generations wait for building Ram Mandir in the birth place of the lord. We must take necessary precautions and follow protocols to avoid corona, but never delay this essential event,” said Dr Shyamli Chowdhury.

“We don’t need a muhurat, it is Ram Mandir. As per court’s order, we must start the constructions in time. The temple was already there. It is not being constructed for the first time, hence, does not require a muhurat. It’s been there for hundreds and thousands of years. We need to look over such negative opinions fuelled by politics. We must celebrate this amazing day,” said city paediatrician Dr Yogendra Vyas.