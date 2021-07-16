Danish Siddiqui tribute: The man who put a human face to every story

At a time when we have gotten so used to hearing the stories of loss and tragedy, there are still some things that shock us. One such news came on Friday when Afghan media announced the death of Danish Siddiqui, a photojournalist of Reuters, who was covering the conflict in Afghanistan. My heart sank. Shocked, I couldn’t believe it. Not because I knew him personally, I never even met the man, but because I had gotten so used to the stories he told us through his lens.

As subscribers to Reuters photo services, publications across the world have access to a rich depository of the work their photojournalists do. Every day, we sort through hundreds of photos sent by the agency to find one perfect photo that fits our story. For India, and for the neighbourhood, that story was often brought alive by a photo of Danish Siddiqui. Photojournalists often remain anonymous to readers. Of the dozens of photos they take daily, even one of them rarely makes it to the pages of the newspapers. Some of those photos indeed go viral on social media, but they usually appear without due credit to the photographer. Although less celebrated, their job is as dangerous as any TV reporter that we see on our TV screen or any print reporter whose name appears as a byline on the stories published in the newspapers. The rather thankless and anonymous nature of the work doesn’t deter these photojournalists from doing their job for they don’t do it for money or glory, they do it for the love of storytelling. As Danish once said: “What I enjoy most is capturing the human face of a breaking story.”