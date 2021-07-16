'The world has lost one of its best': Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed while reporting from Afghanistan; Indians feel devastated

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist working with Reuters, was killed while reporting in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Thursday night. Siddiqui was embedded with the Afghan Special Forces and was reporting on their operations against the Taliban.
The news came to light when Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Farid Mamundzay tweeted informing about Siddiqui’s death.
Mamundzay wrote, “Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters.”
Just three days ago, Siddiqui had reported from Kandahar where he described how the envoy in which he was travelling had come under attack from the Taliban.
Sharing a quick behind-the-scenes from his work, Siddiqui had also posted a picture telling that he received only a 15 minute break while reporting for 15 hours straight.
Siddiqui headed Reuters’ multimedia team in India. His work during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and the coronavirus second wave had been used widely used across media publications and had received global attention. His drone images of burning funeral pyres during Covid-19 second wave had brought the world's attention towards the plight of India.
Siddiqui won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018, for his work on the Rohingya refugee crisis.
The news has shocked people across India who are taking to social media to express their grief over the loss of such a courageous and skilled personality.
Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.
