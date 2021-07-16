'The world has lost one of its best': Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed while reporting from Afghanistan; Indians feel devastated

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist working with Reuters, was killed while reporting in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Thursday night. Siddiqui was embedded with the Afghan Special Forces and was reporting on their operations against the Taliban.

The news came to light when Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Farid Mamundzay tweeted informing about Siddiqui’s death.

Mamundzay wrote, “Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters.”