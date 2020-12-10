Dalit man beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly for touching food

According to the police official, the victim, Devraj Anuragi, was approached by two men - Rohit Soni and Santosh Pal and asked to join them for food and drinks. Two hours later, they dropped him home in a beaten-up state.

"Anuragi told his family that Soni and Pal had beaten him up because he had touched their food. Bruises were found on his back. He succumbed to his injuries soon after," Saurabh told the media.

He added that teams have been told to search for the accused persons who are currently absconding. "It is too early to say for sure if this incident has to do with caste or untouchability. Further investigation is underway," the police official added.