Rajasthan: Dalit groom forced to get down from horse, guests beaten up by upper-caste people

In Rajasthan, a groom belonging to the dalit community was forced to get down from the horse allegedly by upper-caste men. It is also reported that at the dalit groom procession, the guests were also beaten up. The incident took place today (December 9) in Karera, in Bhilwara district. A case has been registered with the police.

Jagdish Prasad, Karera police station in-charge, told ANI, "We received information today that a Dalit groom was forced by upper caste people to get down from horse in Shivpur village, and people participating in marriage procession were thrashed. Case registered, probe on."