Rajasthan: Dalit groom forced to get down from horse, guests beaten up by upper-caste people

In Rajasthan, a groom belonging to the dalit community was forced to get down from the horse allegedly by upper-caste men. It is also reported that at the dalit groom procession, the guests were also beaten up. The incident took place today (December 9) in Karera, in Bhilwara district. A case has been registered with the police.
Jagdish Prasad, Karera police station in-charge, told ANI, "We received information today that a Dalit groom was forced by upper caste people to get down from horse in Shivpur village, and people participating in marriage procession were thrashed. Case registered, probe on."
In another atrocity on a dalit today, a 25-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district died after he was allegedly assaulted by two men apparently for touching their food while they were partying together.
