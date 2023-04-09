 Dalai Lama under fire as video of him asking minor boy to 'suck his tongue' goes viral
Dalai Lama under fire as video of him asking minor boy to 'suck his tongue' goes viral

The Dalai Lama can be seen in the widely circulated video, kissing the lips of a young boy who approached him to pay respect.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
screengrab from the viral video |

Controversy has been sparked by a video in which the Dalai Lama is seen kissing a child on the lips and subsequently requesting the child to "suck his tongue."

In the viral video, the Buddhist monk sticks out his tongue and asks the child to "suck it". The Dalai Lama is heard asking the boy, "Can you suck my tongue?"

article-image

Twitter fumes over the Dalai Lama video

The video evoked angry reactions on social media sites.

Twitter user Joost Broekers, sharing the video, wrote on Twitter: "So the Dalai Lama is kissing an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tries to touch his tongue. He actually says "suck my tongue". Now why would he do that?"

Deepika Pushkar Nath wrote: "This is unbecoming and no one should justify this ill-conduct of @DalaiLama."

Another Twitter user Jas Oberoi, irked by the video, even demanded an arrest of the Dalai Lama.

"What am I seeing? Is this Dalai Lama? Needs to be arrested for pedophilia. Disgusting," he wrote.

Not the first controversy of the Dalai Lama

This, however, is not the first time that the Tibetan monk has landed into a controversy.

The Dalai Lama caused a great uproar in 2019 when he stated that if a woman were to succeed him, she should be "attractive."

"If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive," he had said.

The remarks were delivered in a 2019 interview with the British broadcaster from the Nobel peace prize winner's exile in Dharamsala, and they drew anger from all over the world.

The Dalai Lama had later apologised for his controversial comments.

