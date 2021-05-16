Cyclone Tauktae: 1.5 lakh people shifted from coastal areas in Gujarat; special arrangements made for electricity supply in COVID-19 hospitals

With Cyclone Tauktae heading northwards towards Gujarat, the state government has evacuated 1.5 lakh people from low-lying coastal areas in the state. The government has deployed 54 teams of NDRF and SDRF.

Besides, the government has also suspended vaccination program on May 17 and 18 in the wake of the cyclonic storm.

The Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel today said that special arrangements have been made in COVID hospitals in all 12 districts of Saurashtra and over 2,000 personnel of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation have been deployed.

"We are fully prepared. In all 12 districts of Saurashtra which are likely to be affected by cyclone Tauktae, special arrangements have been made in COVID hospitals -- from materials to manpower," Patel told ANI.

The state energy minister also informed that an arrangement for a dual power supply has also been made.

"More than 2,000 personnel of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation have been deployed and material availability at the shortest notice to the nearest point has also been arranged," he said. "Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd has fully prepared itself to restore electricity at the earliest if cyclone Tauktae causes any damage," he further said.