Cyclone Tauktae: Severe flood situation likely in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: With Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify further, Central Water Commission on Sunday stated that a severe flood situation is likely in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Central Water Commission tweeted, "Orange Bulletin No 4 issued by #CWC #NewDelhi for #Kerala & #Tamilnadu is appended".

"The Manimala river at Kallooppara in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala is flowing in severe situation at a level of 6.65m, 0.65 m above its danger level. While the river Kodaiyar at Thiruvarambu in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu is flowing at a level of 12.43 m, 0.43 m above its danger level," it added.