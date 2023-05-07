 Cyclone Mocha: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to experience rainfall & gutsy winds till May 9; IMD issues high rain alert
Cyclone Mocha: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to experience rainfall & gutsy winds till May 9; IMD issues high rain alert

Cyclone Mocha: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to experience rainfall & gutsy winds till May 9; IMD issues high rain alert

The cyclone was named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

In the view of Cyclone Mocha forming in the Bay of Bengal this May between May 7 to May 9, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted rains in the regions adjacent to the coast and issued a high rain alert to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Here's a list of places from the respective states that have been hinted by the weather agency of experiencing rain storm and gutsy winds.

Andhra Pradesh

The IMD has predicted that the sea condition is likely to be rough from May 7 due to Cyclone Mocha. Along with issuing a warning for fishermen and shipping communities, a rainfall alert was put forth in regions like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, ASR, Anakapalli, Eluru, Ubhaya Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandyala, Chittoor, and portions of Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

Odisha

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the coastal and adjoining district administrations to remain on high alert. He chaired a high-level review meeting to oversee the preparedness of the departments. A yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms was issued in various Odisha districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Puri.

