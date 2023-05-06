Cyclone Mocha: IMD warns formation of low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal by May 7 | AFP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a possible cyclonic circulation forming over the Southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD bulletin, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. Subsequently, the cyclonic circulation is expected to develop into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 8, which could intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

Rainfall predicted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to receive rainfall on May 7 and heavy to very heavy rainfall during May 8-10, according to the IMD bulletin. The wind speed is predicted to reach 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on May 7.

IMD predicts rough sea conditions

The IMD has predicted that the sea condition is likely to be rough on May 7 and very rough from May 8 onwards due to Cyclone Mocha. It is expected to be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea during May 8-9 and very rough to high over north Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards.

Cyclone warning for fishermen

The IMD has asked fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and into adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 9 onwards due to Cyclone Mocha.

States put on alert

In anticipation of the cyclone, Tamil Nadu has put its coastal districts, including Chennai, on alert. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the coastal and adjoining district administrations to remain on high alert. Patnaik chaired a high-level review meeting to oversee the preparedness of the departments.

West Bengal government has also asked the administrations in coastal regions to be on alert and take all precautionary measures in case Cyclone Mocha hits the state. All coastal districts in West Bengal have been put on alert.

Andhra Pradesh projected to receive rainfall

Andhra Pradesh is projected to receive rainfall in view of Cyclone Mocha, which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm. The IMD has advised the state to take necessary precautions.