Cyclone Mocha: IMD predicts massive storm likely to hit Bay of Bengal between May 7 to 9; alert for farmers

Cyclone Mocha | Representative image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cyclonic storm - Cyclone Mocha - in the southeast Bay of Bengal. This would likely be observed between May 7 to May 9 on the eastern coast and officials have warned farmers and the shipping community.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, told PTI earlier that a cyclone is likely to develop in southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6 with the possibility of formation of a low-pressure area over the same region the next day, May 7.

He urged fishermen not to venture into the region as it is expected to experience squally weather with wind speed of 40-50 kmph.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too reviewed the situation and instructed the department concerned to make necessary arrangements, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its Tropical Weather Outlook noted on Thursday that IMD-GFS weather model indicates that the system may move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm category.

The pre-monsoon period of April-May-June is also the cyclone season for the Indian Ocean region and reportedly May witnesses the maximum frequency of cyclones. The other cyclone season is October-November-December.